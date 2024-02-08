Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX – Get Free Report) (TSE:OTC) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OTEX. Citigroup raised their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Open Text from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on Open Text from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Open Text from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Open Text in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Open Text has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

NASDAQ:OTEX opened at $40.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Open Text has a 1-year low of $32.04 and a 1-year high of $45.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.76.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 418,847 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,759,000 after acquiring an additional 7,288 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 14.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,073,000 after acquiring an additional 26,359 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter worth about $1,925,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 34.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 309,399 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,079,999 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $384,993,000 after acquiring an additional 262,200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

