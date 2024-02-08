OpenBlox (OBX) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $436,251.20

OpenBlox (OBX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $436,251.20 and $5,751.66 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenBlox token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenBlox has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About OpenBlox

OpenBlox’s launch date was June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox is a digital world full of magical places to discover and exciting things to achieve. Players can venture out with their in-game character known as Blox. All Blox exist as Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) on blockchain empowering users to freely trade them with other players and move them across NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

