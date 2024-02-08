Orchid Hits Market Capitalization of $99.73 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Orchid has a total market cap of $99.73 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00015942 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00015113 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,348.50 or 0.99829457 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.51 or 0.00194834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00010549 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000651 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Orchid Profile

OXT is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Orchid Token Trading

