O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 152.96% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. O’Reilly Automotive updated its FY24 guidance to $41.05-$41.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 41.050-41.550 EPS.

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,067.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $979.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $953.48. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $776.43 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,060.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $940.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,020.27.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wild Tamara F. De sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $986.59, for a total value of $541,637.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,279.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,649 shares of company stock worth $8,597,932. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter worth $83,000. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

