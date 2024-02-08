ORIX (NYSE:IX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ORIX had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS.

ORIX Trading Up 2.9 %

IX stock traded up $2.82 during trading on Thursday, hitting $100.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,757. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.88. ORIX has a 12 month low of $79.64 and a 12 month high of $101.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.82.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in ORIX by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,810 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ORIX by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in ORIX by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in ORIX by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 130,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,220,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in ORIX by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 4,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

IX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORIX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

