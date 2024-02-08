Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Hits New 12-Month High on Earnings Beat

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $17.55 and last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 1377367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.41.

The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 37.51% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.05) earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total transaction of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,457,979.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mario Schlosser sold 390,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $2,779,683.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,097.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 16,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.16, for a total value of $137,030.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,457,979.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 437,227 shares of company stock worth $3,161,751. Insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oscar Health

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Oscar Health by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Oscar Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Oscar Health by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the period. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oscar Health Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

