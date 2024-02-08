Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Sold by J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,314 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 34,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 15,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 208,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total transaction of $79,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,135,991.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001. 13.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $23.61 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 262.31, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.96.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.