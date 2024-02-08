Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,359 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 421.7% in the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 120 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total transaction of $131,539.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,185 shares in the company, valued at $8,531,067.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.31, for a total value of $131,539.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,531,067.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock worth $119,134,439. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on PANW shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $368.30. 838,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,094,790. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.10, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $314.17 and its 200-day moving average is $267.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $162.81 and a one year high of $368.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.