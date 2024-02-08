Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.

Pan African Resources Price Performance

Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.22) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market capitalization of £337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.47.

Get Pan African Resources alerts:

Pan African Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton Mines that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Pan African Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan African Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.