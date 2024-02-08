Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Free Report) in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 25 ($0.31) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON PAF opened at GBX 17.60 ($0.22) on Monday. Pan African Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 11.73 ($0.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 20.90 ($0.26). The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.29. The company has a market capitalization of £337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.67, a PEG ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.47.
