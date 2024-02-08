Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Posted by on Feb 8th, 2024

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDYGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Pandora A/S Price Performance

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY)

Receive News & Ratings for Pandora A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pandora A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.