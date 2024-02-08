Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $37.41.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. Its jewelry material includes silver, gold with gemstones, stones, cultured pearls, and glass. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, and internationally.

