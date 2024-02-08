Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter.
Pandora A/S Price Performance
Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.07. 7,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.13. Pandora A/S has a 12 month low of $19.73 and a 12 month high of $37.41.
Pandora A/S Company Profile
