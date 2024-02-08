Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR) Insider Colin McIntyre Sells 8,890,000 Shares

Pantoro Limited (ASX:PNR – Get Free Report) insider Colin McIntyre sold 8,890,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$346,710.00 ($225,136.36).

Colin McIntyre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Colin McIntyre sold 3,005,237 shares of Pantoro stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total value of A$156,272.32 ($101,475.54).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.53.

Pantoro Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold mining, processing, and exploration activities in Western Australia. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in the Halls Creek Project that includes the Nicolsons Mine located in Kimberley Region of Western Australia.

