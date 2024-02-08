Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.00

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $38.00 and last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 70300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PARR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Par Pacific currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Par Pacific Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 64.64% and a net margin of 6.67%. On average, equities analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 39,263 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,133,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,589,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 287.8% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 25,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in Par Pacific by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Par Pacific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 645,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

