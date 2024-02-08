Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH traded down $2.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $510.25. 74,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,441. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $461.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $423.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $517.51.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $6,693,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 over the last ninety days. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on PH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

