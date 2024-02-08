Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,090 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Parker-Hannifin worth $50,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $335,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $639,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 7.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 100,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,272,000 after buying an additional 6,851 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 50.1% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,208,000. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PH traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $512.16. 151,368 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,282. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $423.28. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $300.86 and a 1-year high of $517.51.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.76 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PH shares. Barclays raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.93.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PH

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.