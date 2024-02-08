Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Increased to $558.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $500.00 to $558.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 19th. Wolfe Research reissued a peer perform rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a $551.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $480.93.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PH stock opened at $514.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $461.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $423.28. The company has a market cap of $66.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.50. Parker-Hannifin has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $517.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 13.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 24.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Insider Transactions at Parker-Hannifin

In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Andrew D. Ross sold 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $1,991,664.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,693,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,099,566. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Parker-Hannifin

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 649,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50,740 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 10,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,775,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,167,000. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

See Also

