Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 118.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,306 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK traded down $5.04 on Thursday, hitting $789.66. 104,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,735. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $786.81 and its 200 day moving average is $715.35. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The company has a market capitalization of $117.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.38.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 54.78%.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total transaction of $408,038.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $784.69, for a total value of $408,038.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,463.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $5,085,660.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,366,142.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,424 shares of company stock worth $14,049,662. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $785.73.

BlackRock Company Profile



BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

