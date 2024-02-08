Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 41,355 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 116.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,927 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,355 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $1,252,070,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 25,591,636 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,915,143,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318,871 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 105,415.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,526,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $552,275,000 after buying an additional 8,518,629 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares in the company, valued at $45,513,918.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.73, for a total transaction of $8,829,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,347,640 shares in the company, valued at $394,117,657.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 59,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total value of $10,432,010.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 258,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,513,918.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 238,293 shares of company stock worth $37,275,520. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Melius Research upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $128.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $170.77. The stock had a trading volume of 17,962,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,864,547. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $75.92 and a one year high of $184.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $148.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 328.74, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.63.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.73% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

