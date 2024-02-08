Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 85,293 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 128.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,695 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,293 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $6,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MO traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,464,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,070,866. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.10. The firm has a market cap of $70.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $48.11.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 243.71% and a net margin of 33.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.78%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.10 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

