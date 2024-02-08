Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys New Shares in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 377,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,677,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 1.19% of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cowa LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 9,209.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,906,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832,304 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1,077.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,398,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,389 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 705,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 8,408 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 293.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 697,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,689,000 after purchasing an additional 520,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 572,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,030 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.09. The company had a trading volume of 26,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,587. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.68. The stock has a market cap of $761.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $24.95.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

