Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 87,450 iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 87,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,252,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AGZ. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2,588.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.41% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Agency Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Agency Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $107.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,608. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.78. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.80 and a 1 year high of $109.18.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Agency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.