Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $543,026,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 41.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,251,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $491,036,000 after buying an additional 956,154 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,208,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,687,000 after buying an additional 856,331 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,923,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,688,000 after buying an additional 560,935 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,504,069.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 4,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $524,485.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,651,939.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.33, for a total value of $48,723.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,069.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Piper Sandler lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $136.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.84.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of MAA traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $123.21. 531,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,116,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.56 and a twelve month high of $176.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.16.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $542.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.64 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 9.30%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 11th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.37%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

