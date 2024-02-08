Pathstone Family Office LLC Grows Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 303,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,645 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $8,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 49.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 89,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after buying an additional 29,610 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,782,000. JRM Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 494,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 432,112 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 708,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,378,000 after purchasing an additional 19,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Shares of EPD stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,432,697. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $24.66 and a one year high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $56.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.02.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.87%. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.75%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

