Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $5.77 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 118.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,993 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.54.

American Tower Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $192.69. The company had a trading volume of 361,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,150,327. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $154.58 and a 1-year high of $220.49. The stock has a market cap of $89.83 billion, a PE ratio of 126.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.08.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.45%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.