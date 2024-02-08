Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $6.11 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 41,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 633.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 1,774 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after buying an additional 3,228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOOV traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $169.17. The stock had a trading volume of 17,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,832. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $137.63 and a 52 week high of $170.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.64 and a 200 day moving average of $158.14. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.94.

Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (VOOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value-style securities from the Committee-selected S&P 500. VOOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

