Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $8.54 Million Stock Holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $8,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 164.4% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in LPL Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the second quarter worth $7,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.18. 40,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 597,810. The business’s 50 day moving average is $230.92 and its 200-day moving average is $230.73. The company has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $259.27.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 8.79%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LPLA. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on LPL Financial from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

