Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $6,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQIX. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 5.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 182.8% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 300.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 1,902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $811.68, for a total value of $1,543,815.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 141,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,010,185.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.56, for a total transaction of $339,595.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,356,090.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,274 shares of company stock worth $13,041,707 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of EQIX traded up $3.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $850.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $810.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $777.54. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $661.66 and a fifty-two week high of $852.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Scotiabank began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $856.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $875.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Equinix from $810.00 to $740.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $839.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EQIX

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company. Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.