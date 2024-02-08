Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Chairman Ernest Scott Santi sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $12,741,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 221,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,321,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Illinois Tool Works
Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.7 %
Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.30. 128,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,740. The company has a market cap of $75.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $217.06 and a twelve month high of $267.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $256.24 and a 200-day moving average of $244.21.
Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 96.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.
Illinois Tool Works Company Profile
Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.
