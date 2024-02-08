Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Free Report) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,070 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned 1.21% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $5,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFSU. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $938,000.

DFSU stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $32.35. The company had a trading volume of 11,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,856. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.93 and a 1 year high of $32.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.33.

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

