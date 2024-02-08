Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 4,253 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $7,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in ServiceNow by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total transaction of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares in the company, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,795 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $781.06, for a total value of $1,402,002.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,373.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,575 shares of company stock worth $6,602,686. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOW traded up $7.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $797.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,494. The company has a 50-day moving average of $721.36 and a 200-day moving average of $631.29. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $798.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $163.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.99.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on NOW shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $675.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $740.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $750.93.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NOW

ServiceNow Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.