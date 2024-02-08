Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,789,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,266,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,662,031,000 after purchasing an additional 144,717 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,984 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $240,110,000 after acquiring an additional 788,079 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,360,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,968,000 after acquiring an additional 338,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,665,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,652 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.65. The stock had a trading volume of 160,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,766. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.23 and its 200 day moving average is $114.07. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $81.54 and a one year high of $132.76.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

