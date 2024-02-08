Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 298,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 138.8% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 301.7% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 17.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.94. 343,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,564,911. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $23.92 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.57.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.