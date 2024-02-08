Pathstone Family Office LLC Takes $5.65 Million Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 158,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 963,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,310,000 after acquiring an additional 713,425 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,895,000. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 529,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,864,000 after purchasing an additional 171,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,429,621 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,548 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of TQQQ stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $58.68. 20,460,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,138,023. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.42 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $58.85.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

