Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Announces Earnings Results

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 25.02%. Paycom Software’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Paycom Software updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

Paycom Software Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PAYC opened at $188.00 on Thursday. Paycom Software has a 12 month low of $146.15 and a 12 month high of $374.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAYC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Paycom Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp downgraded Paycom Software from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Paycom Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $400.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $205.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.