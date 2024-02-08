Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 114.40% from the company’s previous close.

PYCR has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycor HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.35.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Paycor HCM

Paycor HCM Price Performance

NASDAQ PYCR opened at $19.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.48. Paycor HCM has a one year low of $17.13 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.98.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $143.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.51 million. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 14.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Paycor HCM news, CFO Adam Brooks Ante sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,518,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.15, for a total transaction of $28,774.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,247,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,015,196 shares of company stock worth $103,562,243. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 0.5% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,682,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,730,000 after acquiring an additional 25,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 4.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,474,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,974,000 after acquiring an additional 237,398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Paycor HCM by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,793,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,483,000 after acquiring an additional 793,590 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.