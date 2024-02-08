PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $80.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.24, but opened at $57.98. Monness Crespi & Hardt currently has a buy rating on the stock. PayPal shares last traded at $57.60, with a volume of 10,078,647 shares traded.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.30.

In other news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in PayPal in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.34. The company has a market cap of $62.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

