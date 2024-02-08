PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
PEDEVCO Stock Performance
Shares of PED stock opened at $0.73 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.76. The firm has a market cap of $63.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.54. PEDEVCO has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $1.19.
PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 3.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PEDEVCO will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
PEDEVCO Company Profile
PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.
