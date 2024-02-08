PepsiCo, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.27 (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.265 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

PepsiCo has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 52 consecutive years. PepsiCo has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect PepsiCo to earn $8.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.4%.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.46. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.79.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 95,514.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,876,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,023,000 after purchasing an additional 42,831,405 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,720,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,827,240,000 after buying an additional 4,629,947 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after buying an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,519,707,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,579,000 after purchasing an additional 361,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

