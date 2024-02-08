PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) will announce its 12/31/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $171.47 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46. The firm has a market cap of $235.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $155.83 and a 1 year high of $196.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the first quarter worth $47,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $66,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $203.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.79.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

