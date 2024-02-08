Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

NYSE:PM traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.46. The company had a trading volume of 6,039,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,938,138. Philip Morris International has a 1-year low of $87.23 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $137.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.61.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 100.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 523.6% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.