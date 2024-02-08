Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Issues Earnings Results

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.62% and a negative return on equity of 129.48%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Philip Morris International updated its FY24 guidance to $6.43 to $6.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 6.320-6.440 EPS.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSE:PM traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $89.04. 5,659,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,913. The firm has a market cap of $138.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $87.23 and a twelve month high of $103.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.61.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares in the company, valued at $18,703,629.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 620.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

