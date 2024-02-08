Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $91.44, but opened at $89.00. Philip Morris International shares last traded at $90.18, with a volume of 755,054 shares traded.

The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 129.48% and a net margin of 9.62%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on PM. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

View Our Latest Research Report on PM

Insider Activity

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $942,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Philip Morris International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.