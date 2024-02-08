Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives $33.69 Average PT from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.69.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PHR. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised shares of Phreesia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 6th.

NYSE PHR opened at $26.71 on Thursday. Phreesia has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $39.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.66.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 42.70% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Phreesia will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,613 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,299.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Chaim Indig sold 3,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $88,036.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,280,410 shares in the company, valued at $31,434,065.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 2,247 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total value of $55,163.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 795,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,532,299.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,704 shares of company stock worth $238,190. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Phreesia by 8.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,856,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,760,000 after purchasing an additional 624,456 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,359,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,640,000 after buying an additional 349,301 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 3.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,814,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,205,000 after buying an additional 128,131 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,676,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,624,000 after buying an additional 139,410 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Phreesia by 86.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,571,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,753,000 after buying an additional 1,194,479 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

