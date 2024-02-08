PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Trading Up 0.5 %

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.55. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $4.85 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

Get PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at about $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 47,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

About PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.