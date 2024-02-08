PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:PCK)

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0215 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $6.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.55.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $2,362,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the first quarter worth $353,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 23.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,494 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 47,448 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 253.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,450 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares during the period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

