Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.13

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:PDO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1279 per share on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

PDO stock opened at $13.23 on Thursday. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $14.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $29,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 34.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after purchasing an additional 53,859 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 43.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,376,000 after purchasing an additional 471,555 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

