PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0718 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% annually over the last three years.

PFN stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.92. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $7.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 623.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

