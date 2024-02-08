PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:PML)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $9.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,615 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

