PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

PML stock opened at $8.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $8.19. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $6.92 and a twelve month high of $9.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 742.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the second quarter worth $111,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

