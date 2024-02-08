Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Buys New Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,176,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after acquiring an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,909,000 after buying an additional 27,144 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,669,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.96. The stock had a trading volume of 105,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,897. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $73.25 and a 1 year high of $95.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.70.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

