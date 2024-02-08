Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,909 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $114.12. 2,226,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,130,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $135.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $127.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

